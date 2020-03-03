Menu
2000 Chrysler Sebring

JXI- AC Convertible Life Time *Free* Car Washes

2000 Chrysler Sebring

JXI- AC Convertible Life Time *Free* Car Washes

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 130,795KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4711596
  Stock #: G25533A
  VIN: 3C3EL55H5YT203946
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Garage Door opener, Illuminated visor, Soft Top Convertable, Lifetime Free Car Washes with the Galaxy Difference,  and a 5 Day, 500Km Vehicle Exchange Program, come for a test drive and see what fits you best!


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #G25533A


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Garage door opener
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Seating
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Additional Features
  • Soft Top
  • Center Arm Rest
  • low fuel warning
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • Auto Dim RV Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

