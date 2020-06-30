2004 Fleetwood Discovery

+ taxes & licensing
250-597-2420
6854 Trans Canada Highway, Duncan, BC V9L 6A2
250-597-2420
+ taxes & licensing
Whether you plan on staying beside the lake or hitting the road to visit faraway places. This beautiful home on wheels will definitely be your home away from home during your adventure.
It is equipped with all those things we like when we are away from home. A spacious living room with very comfy seats for you & your guests to enjoy the big game or movie on your big screen. The bedroom is in the back so lots of privacy. The kitchen is all full-sized to give you lots of room to create a spectacular dinner to go along with whatever spectacular view you have outside this home on wheels.
Triple Slide Discovery w/Rear Queen Bed Slide, Nightstands, Wardrobe, TV Cabinet, Vanity w/Sink, Angle Shower, Private Toilet Area w/Lav., Side-By-Side or 4-Door Refrigerator, Free-standing Dinette, Overhead Storage, Sofa, 3 Burner Range & Double Kitchen Sink Slide & Much More.
Galaxy RV is part of the Galaxy Motors group of companies. Which has been serving Vancouver Island for the past 25 years. The staff and management of Galaxy RV will be providing the same commitment and service to our customers as with all our Galaxy Motors locations: Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo and Courtenay. Galaxy RV is your full service RV store for Sales, Service and Parts. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new RV today! All prices are plus tax and $599 Prep Fee. Dealer ID 40982
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6854 Trans Canada Highway, Duncan, BC V9L 6A2