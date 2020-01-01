Menu
Account
Sign In

2004 Nissan Sentra

1.8S-*LIFETIME FREE CAR WASHES*

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Nissan Sentra

1.8S-*LIFETIME FREE CAR WASHES*

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

  1. 4434267
  2. 4434267
  3. 4434267
  4. 4434267
  5. 4434267
  6. 4434267
  7. 4434267
  8. 4434267
  9. 4434267
  10. 4434267
  11. 4434267
  12. 4434267
  13. 4434267
  14. 4434267
  15. 4434267
  16. 4434267
  17. 4434267
  18. 4434267
  19. 4434267
  20. 4434267
  21. 4434267
  22. 4434267
  23. 4434267
  24. 4434267
  25. 4434267
Contact Seller

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 183,230KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4434267
  • Stock #: P26655C
  • VIN: 3N1CB51D94L470495
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Lifetime Free Car Washes with the Galaxy Difference, 5 Day, 500Km Vehicle Exchange Program, Free Oil Changes for your 1st Year, see dealer for details, come for a test drive and see what fits you best! 

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • REAR DEFOG
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Additional Features
  • low fuel warning
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Duncan

2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 38,574 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Sentra S...
 98,914 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2008 Saturn Astra XR...
 77,662 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-0424

Send A Message