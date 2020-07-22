Menu
2005 Forest River Cedar Creek

0 KM

Details Description

$29,980

+ tax & licensing
34CKTS

34CKTS

Location

6854 Trans Canada Highway, Duncan, BC V9L 6A2

  1. 5694389
  2. 5694389
  3. 5694389
  4. 5694389
  5. 5694389
  6. 5694389
  7. 5694389
  8. 5694389
  9. 5694389
  10. 5694389
  11. 5694389
  12. 5694389
  13. 5694389
Used
  • Listing ID: 5694389
  • Stock #: 05C0507
  • VIN: 5P191099

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # 05C0507
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Galaxy RV is part of the Galaxy group of companies. Which has been serving Vancouver Island for the past 30 years. The staff and management of Galaxy RV will be providing the same commitment and service to our customers as with all our locations: Westshore, Duncan, Nanaimo and Courtenay. Galaxy RV is your full service RV store for Sales, Service and Parts. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new RV today! All prices are plus tax and $599 Prep Fee. Dealer ID 40457

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

