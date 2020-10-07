Menu
2007 Crossroads CRUISER

0 KM

Details Description

$23,980

+ tax & licensing
$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

250-597-2420

2007 Crossroads CRUISER

2007 Crossroads CRUISER

28RLDS

2007 Crossroads CRUISER

28RLDS

Location

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

6854 Trans Canada Highway, Duncan, BC V9L 6A2

250-597-2420

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 5853048
  • Stock #: 14C0362A
  • VIN: 4V0F026247B029758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Stock # 14C0362A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Galaxy RV is part of the Galaxy group of companies. Which has been serving Vancouver Island for the past 30 years. The staff and management of Galaxy RV will be providing the same commitment and service to our customers as with all our locations:Westshore, Duncan, Nanaimo and Courtenay. Galaxy RV is your full-service RV store for Sales, Service and Parts. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new RV today! All prices are plus tax and $599 Prep Fee. Dealer ID 40457

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

