Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Keystone Outback

0 KM

Details Description

$16,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

250-597-2420

Contact Seller
2007 Keystone Outback

2007 Keystone Outback

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Keystone Outback

Location

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

6854 Trans Canada Highway, Duncan, BC V9L 6A2

250-597-2420

  1. 5351639
  2. 5351639
  3. 5351639
  4. 5351639
  5. 5351639
  6. 5351639
  7. 5351639
  8. 5351639
  9. 5351639
  10. 5351639
  11. 5351639
  12. 5351639
  13. 5351639
  14. 5351639
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5351639
  • Stock #: 18N0025A
  • VIN: 4YDT29B217B450035
Sale Price

$16,980

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # 18N0025A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Galaxy RV is part of the Galaxy group of companies. Which has been serving Vancouver Island for the past 25 years. The staff and management of Galaxy RV will be providing the same commitment and service to our customers as with all our locations:Westshore, Duncan, Nanaimo and Courtenay. Galaxy RV is your full service RV store for Sales, Service and Parts. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new RV today! All prices are plus tax and $599 Prep Fee. Dealer ID 40982

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Galaxy RV Sales & Service

2017 Little Guy TAG ...
 0 KM
$24,970 + tax & lic
2014 PALOMINO PaloMi...
 0 KM
$22,970 + tax & lic
2005 Trail Lite Bant...
 0 KM
$14,970 + tax & lic

Email Galaxy RV Sales & Service

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

6854 Trans Canada Highway, Duncan, BC V9L 6A2

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory