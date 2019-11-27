Menu
2007 Lexus GS 450H HYBRID

HYBRID-NAVIGATION, LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER MOONROOF

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 144,055KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4370331
  • Stock #: P27182
  • VIN: JTHBC96S475004173
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

BC Only, Navigation, Black Leather Interior, Power Moonroof, Memory Seats, Dual Exhaust, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Auto Headlights, Power Driver and Passenger Seats, Alloy Wheels, Bach-Up Camera and much more...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Sport Mode
Seating
  • Memory Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Comfort
  • Dual Climate Control
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Windows
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • DUAL EXHAUST
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Hood struts
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • POWER TILT STEERING
  • Power Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • Auto Dim RV Mirror
  • Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
  • Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
  • **NAVIGATION**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

