2007 Nissan Frontier

147,500 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Duncan

250-597-8400

2007 Nissan Frontier

2007 Nissan Frontier

SE

2007 Nissan Frontier

SE

Location

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-8400

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

147,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7686613
  Stock #: 22P3485A
  VIN: 1N6AD09W67C441024

Vehicle Details

  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 147,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Duncan offers the Lowest prices on all New Nissan models on Vancouver Island! Lifetime oil change program included on the purchase of all new vehicles! Nissan of Duncan has a Huge selection of quality Pre-owned Vehicles. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Duncan is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in British Columbia. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Nissan Frontier SE. The Frontier SE is well maintained and has just 147,500km. This low amount of kilometers makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. The look is unmistakably Nissan, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Nissan Frontier SE will definitely turn heads. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! Nissan of Duncan is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you! Come visit Nissan of Duncan today and see how dedicated we are to being the best Automotive Dealer in Canada! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/09/03

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Anti-Theft System
(4) cup holders
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
4-wheel anti-lock braking system
Remote Keyless Entry
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD
4.0L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine
Engine block heater w/factory installed cord
Rear Privacy Glass
Pwr door locks
AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: (6) speakers
4-wheel drive
Electronic brake force distribution
Independent double-wishbone front suspension
Intergrated fender flares
60/40 split fold-down rear bench seat
Front overhead console w/sunglass storage & map lights
Chrome Rear Bumper
Front stabilizer bar
Immobilizer key system
Dual digital trip odometer
(2) rear coat hangers
Front tow hook
Cloth Seat Trim
(2) bottle holders
Front UV-reducing solar glass
Removable locking tailgate
Front/rear black mudguards
Front bumper chrome insert
Chrome frame front grille
Black pwr/heated folding mirrors
(4) rope hooks
Utili-track channel system w/(4) aluminum C-channel cleats
Spray-in bedliner
Tailgate light
(2) 2nd row under-seat removable storage box w/net
Pwr windows w/front auto up/down & retained accessory pwr
(3) 12V DC pwr outlets
Dual visors w/extenders & vanity mirrors
(6) assist grips
4-wheel limited slip-inc: traction control
Driver & front passenger airbags w/occupant-classification sensors
Front/rear 3-point seatbelts w/front pretensioners load limiters
Front passenger 3-point ALR/ELR seat belt system
LATCH upper tether anchor
Front reclining/sliding captain chairs w/4-way manual driver seat & fold down passenger seat/armrest
(2) front adjustable head restraints
(5) P265/70R16 all-season OWL tires
Multi-leaf spring solid axle rear suspension
Auto locking front hubs
Rack & pinion speed sensitive pwr steering
16 x 7.0 5-spoke aluminum wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Nissan of Duncan

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

