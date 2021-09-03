2007 Nissan Frontier

$20,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7686613

7686613 Stock #: 22P3485A

22P3485A VIN: 1N6AD09W67C441024

Vehicle Details Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Mileage 147,500 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column Illuminated Entry Cargo Area Light Rear Window Defroster Anti-Theft System (4) cup holders Safety 4-Wheel Disc Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM 4-wheel anti-lock braking system Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Variable intermittent windshield wipers Powertrain 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD 4.0L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine Engine block heater w/factory installed cord Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Power Options Pwr door locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: (6) speakers Mechanical 4-wheel drive Electronic brake force distribution Suspension Independent double-wishbone front suspension Trim Intergrated fender flares Seating 60/40 split fold-down rear bench seat Comfort Front overhead console w/sunglass storage & map lights Additional Features Chrome Rear Bumper Front stabilizer bar Immobilizer key system Dual digital trip odometer (2) rear coat hangers Front tow hook Cloth Seat Trim (2) bottle holders Front UV-reducing solar glass Removable locking tailgate Front/rear black mudguards Front bumper chrome insert Chrome frame front grille Black pwr/heated folding mirrors (4) rope hooks Utili-track channel system w/(4) aluminum C-channel cleats Spray-in bedliner Tailgate light (2) 2nd row under-seat removable storage box w/net Pwr windows w/front auto up/down & retained accessory pwr (3) 12V DC pwr outlets Dual visors w/extenders & vanity mirrors (6) assist grips 4-wheel limited slip-inc: traction control Driver & front passenger airbags w/occupant-classification sensors Front/rear 3-point seatbelts w/front pretensioners load limiters Front passenger 3-point ALR/ELR seat belt system LATCH upper tether anchor Front reclining/sliding captain chairs w/4-way manual driver seat & fold down passenger seat/armrest (2) front adjustable head restraints (5) P265/70R16 all-season OWL tires Multi-leaf spring solid axle rear suspension Auto locking front hubs Rack & pinion speed sensitive pwr steering 16 x 7.0 5-spoke aluminum wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.