2008 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT Quad Cab, 5.7L V8, 6'4" Bed 4x4

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT Quad Cab, 5.7L V8, 6'4" Bed 4x4

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

Sale Price

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 171,350KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4889565
  • Stock #: P25980B
  • VIN: 1D7HU18288J118344
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

BC Only, Bed Liner, BFG KO2 Tires, Tow/Haul, Power Windows/Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors, Steering Wheel Controls, and Much More...


This unit WAS $16,995 and is NOW $14,995 on sale until March 31st, 2020. Limited Time Offer!


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P25980B


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Package
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Bed Liner
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Blind Spot Mirrors
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • hitch receiver
  • Tow/haul
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

