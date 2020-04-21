2008 Dodge Ram 1500

Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

Tow Package

Remote Keyless Entry

REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels

tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer Seating Split Folding Rear Seats Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Additional Features Bed Liner

Folding Side Mirrors

Center Arm Rest

low fuel warning

Outside temp gauge

Blind Spot Mirrors

Heated Exterior Mirrors

hitch receiver

Tow/haul

12 V Power Outlet

Power Side Mirrors

Center Console Storage

Cup Holders - Rear Seat

