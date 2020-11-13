Menu
2008 Nissan Xterra

155,655 KM

Details Description Features

$13,974

+ tax & licensing
$13,974

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Duncan

250-597-8400

2008 Nissan Xterra

2008 Nissan Xterra

S

2008 Nissan Xterra

S

Location

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-8400

$13,974

+ taxes & licensing

155,655KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6112101
  • Stock #: 20R8525A
  • VIN: 5N1AN08W98C516278

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20R8525A
  • Mileage 155,655 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Duncan offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Duncan is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Nissan Xterra S. Take home this Nissan Xterra S, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. Nissan of Duncan is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you! Come visit Nissan of Duncan today and see how dedicated we are to being the best Automotive Dealer in Canada! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information. **Expires 2020/11/13

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Light
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Remote Keyless Entry
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Passenger side front tow hook
Full size spare tire w/steel wheel
Centre armrest console w/lid
(2) front/(2) rear cup holders
Driver/front passenger door bottle holders
First Aid Kit
Anti-Theft System
Traction Control System
4-wheel anti-lock braking system
Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags
Electronic brake force distribution
Front vented/rear solid disc brakes
Front seat side-impact supplemental airbags
Front curtain side-impact supplemental airbags & rollover protection
Front 3-point seatbelts-inc: height adjusters/pretensioners/load limiters
2nd row outboard 3-point ALR/ELR seatbelts-inc: height adjusters
(3) child seat anchors w/LATCH
6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD
4.0L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine
Engine block heater w/factory installed cord
4-wheel limited slip differential
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Aluminum tubular roof rack w/crossbars
Rear Window Defroster
Rear privacy glass (B-pillar back)
Pwr door locks
Retained accessory pwr
Variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering
Black pwr/heated mirrors
Front/rear pwr windows w/driver side auto-down
AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: (6) speakers
Independent double wishbone front suspension
Rigid multi-leaf spring rear suspension
Integrated fender flares
Black front/rear bumpers & mudguards
Rear 60/40 split fold flat 3-passenger bench seat w/detachable headrests
Cloth seating surfaces
Immobilizer theft deterrent system
Battery Saver
Side Step Rails
Front/rear stabilizer bar
4-wheel drive
2-speed transfer case
Variable induction system
Vehicle dynamic control
Gear basket w/removable/latchable lid
Driver/passenger integrated bumper steps
Low fuel/washer fluid warning indicators
Dual digital trip odometer
Lights-inc: front map & dome
(7) assist grips
(2) rear coat hangers
(3) pwr outlets-inc: (1) on instrument panel (1) in centre console (1) in cargo area
Cargo floor-inc: EZ clean trim Utili-track channel system (4) tie down hooks luggage box
Cargo area-inc: LH/RH luggage side storage w/net rear gate storage w/strap cargo net
P265/70R16 all-season tires
Dual visors w/vanity mirrors & extenders
16 x 7.0 5-spoke aluminum wheels
Reclining front bucket seats-inc: 8-way manual driver seat w/height & lumbar adjustment 4-way manual passenger seat adjustable headrests

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nissan of Duncan

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

