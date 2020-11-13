2008 Nissan Xterra

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Cargo Area Light Convenience Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column Remote Keyless Entry Variable intermittent windshield wipers Passenger side front tow hook Full size spare tire w/steel wheel Centre armrest console w/lid (2) front/(2) rear cup holders Driver/front passenger door bottle holders Safety First Aid Kit Anti-Theft System Traction Control System 4-wheel anti-lock braking system Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags Electronic brake force distribution Front vented/rear solid disc brakes Front seat side-impact supplemental airbags Front curtain side-impact supplemental airbags & rollover protection Front 3-point seatbelts-inc: height adjusters/pretensioners/load limiters 2nd row outboard 3-point ALR/ELR seatbelts-inc: height adjusters (3) child seat anchors w/LATCH Powertrain 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD 4.0L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine Engine block heater w/factory installed cord 4-wheel limited slip differential Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Aluminum tubular roof rack w/crossbars Windows Rear Window Defroster Rear privacy glass (B-pillar back) Power Options Pwr door locks Retained accessory pwr Variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering Black pwr/heated mirrors Front/rear pwr windows w/driver side auto-down Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: (6) speakers Suspension Independent double wishbone front suspension Rigid multi-leaf spring rear suspension Trim Integrated fender flares Black front/rear bumpers & mudguards Seating Rear 60/40 split fold flat 3-passenger bench seat w/detachable headrests Cloth seating surfaces Security Immobilizer theft deterrent system

Additional Features Battery Saver Side Step Rails Front/rear stabilizer bar 4-wheel drive 2-speed transfer case Variable induction system Vehicle dynamic control Gear basket w/removable/latchable lid Driver/passenger integrated bumper steps Low fuel/washer fluid warning indicators Dual digital trip odometer Lights-inc: front map & dome (7) assist grips (2) rear coat hangers (3) pwr outlets-inc: (1) on instrument panel (1) in centre console (1) in cargo area Cargo floor-inc: EZ clean trim Utili-track channel system (4) tie down hooks luggage box Cargo area-inc: LH/RH luggage side storage w/net rear gate storage w/strap cargo net P265/70R16 all-season tires Dual visors w/vanity mirrors & extenders 16 x 7.0 5-spoke aluminum wheels Reclining front bucket seats-inc: 8-way manual driver seat w/height & lumbar adjustment 4-way manual passenger seat adjustable headrests

