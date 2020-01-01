Menu
2009 Hyundai Genesis

Heated/Cooled Seat NAV Power Moonroof

2009 Hyundai Genesis

Heated/Cooled Seat NAV Power Moonroof

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 127,904KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4488648
  Stock #: X27124
  VIN: KMHGC46E99U074566
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Tan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Air Conditioned Driver's Seat, Heated Front Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio by Lexicon, Power Front Seats, Parking Sensors, Back Up Camera, Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror, Automatic Turning Headlights, Power Rear Sun Shade, Power Moonroof, Bluetooth, Power Tilt Steering, Power Telescoping Wheel, Memory Seats, Garage Door Opener, and Much More...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #X27124

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Garage door opener
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Memory Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Windows
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • DUAL EXHAUST
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • 3 ZONE TEMP CONTROL
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • POWER TILT STEERING
  • Power Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • Side Turn Indicators
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • Auto Dim RV Mirror
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR
  • Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
  • **NAVIGATION**
  • PREMIUM AUDIO LEXICON
  • AC DRIVER SEAT

