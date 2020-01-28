Menu
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL- AUX CD Player AC

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 162,781KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4532655
  • Stock #: X26645A
  • VIN: 5NMSG13D29H275861
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Auxiliary Input, USB Port, Power Locks, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, Rear Wiper, CD Player, Remote Keyless Entry, Lifetime Free Car Washes with the Galaxy Difference,  and a 5 Day, 500Km Vehicle Exchange Program, come for a test drive and see what fits you best!

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #X26645A

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • REAR DEFOG
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
Additional Features
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Satelitte Radio
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Duncan

