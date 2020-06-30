Menu
2009 R-Vision Trail-Lite

0 KM

Details

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

250-597-2420

28RKS

28RKS

Location

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

6854 Trans Canada Highway, Duncan, BC V9L 6A2

250-597-2420

  • Listing ID: 5351597
  • Stock #: 03P0127A
  • VIN: 4WYT61K2791408198

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brownstone
  • Stock # 03P0127A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Well maintained one owner travel trailer looking for a new forever home.


Galaxy RV is part of the Galaxy Motors group of companies. Which has been serving Vancouver Island for the past 25 years. The staff and management of Galaxy RV will be providing the same commitment and service to our customers as with all our Galaxy Motors locations: Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo and Courtenay. Galaxy RV is your full service RV store for Sales, Service and Parts. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new RV today! All prices are plus tax and $599 Prep Fee. Dealer ID 40457

Vehicle Features

Radial tires
Microwave
See Dealer for complete option list
Foot Flush Toilet
Stereo w/CD/DVD/Aux
2 Exterior Speakers
3 Burner Range w/Oven
Bathtub Exhaust Fan
Power Cord
Shower/Tub Surround
15" Aluminum Wheels (Larger Models)
2-30lb LP Bottles
Manual Awning

