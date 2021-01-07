Menu
2010 Dodge Challenger

172,083 KM

Details Description Features

$22,869

+ tax & licensing
$22,869

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Duncan

250-597-0424

2010 Dodge Challenger

2010 Dodge Challenger

SRT8-NAV, LEATHER, SUNROOF

2010 Dodge Challenger

SRT8-NAV, LEATHER, SUNROOF

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

Sale

$22,869

+ taxes & licensing

172,083KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6468978
  • Stock #: D28581A
  • VIN: 2B3CJ7DW7AH191187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # D28581A
  • Mileage 172,083 KM

Vehicle Description

BC Only, Navigation, Black Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Dual Exhaust, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Auto Headlights, Power Driver Seat, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #D28581A


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
dvd player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Split Folding Rear Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
POWER MOONROOF
DUAL EXHAUST
hood scoop
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
Hood struts
USB port
low fuel warning
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Vehicle Information Center
Satelitte Radio
LCD Touch Screen
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
Auto Dim RV Mirror
**NAVIGATION**

Email Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

