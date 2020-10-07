2010 Keystone COUGAR

+ taxes & licensing
250-597-2420
6854 Trans Canada Highway, Duncan, BC V9L 6A2
250-597-2420
+ taxes & licensing
This Cougar has been well taken care of. Very clean rear kitchen layout with a large dinette and sofa be slide provides plenty of living space. With features such as enclosed tanks and dual pane windows, this trailer is great for extended year round camping on the Island. This won't be around long!!
Galaxy RV is part of the Galaxy group of companies. Which has been serving Vancouver Island for the past 30 years. The staff and management of Galaxy RV will be providing the same commitment and service to our customers as with all our locations: Westshore, Duncan, Nanaimo and Courtenay. Galaxy RV is your full service RV store for Sales, Service and Parts. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new RV today! All prices are plus tax and $599 Prep Fee. Dealer ID 40457
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6854 Trans Canada Highway, Duncan, BC V9L 6A2