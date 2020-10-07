Menu
2010 Keystone COUGAR

0 KM

Details

$29,980

+ tax & licensing
$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

250-597-2420

2010 Keystone COUGAR

2010 Keystone COUGAR

278RKS

2010 Keystone COUGAR

278RKS

Location

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

6854 Trans Canada Highway, Duncan, BC V9L 6A2

250-597-2420

Sale Price

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 5863881
  Stock #: 10P0700
  VIN: 4YDF27820AC502703

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # 10P0700
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This Cougar has been well taken care of. Very clean rear kitchen layout with a large dinette and sofa be slide provides plenty of living space. With features such as enclosed tanks and dual pane windows, this trailer is great for extended year round camping on the Island. This won't be around long!!


Galaxy RV is part of the Galaxy group of companies. Which has been serving Vancouver Island for the past 30 years. The staff and management of Galaxy RV will be providing the same commitment and service to our customers as with all our locations: Westshore, Duncan, Nanaimo and Courtenay. Galaxy RV is your full service RV store for Sales, Service and Parts. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new RV today! All prices are plus tax and $599 Prep Fee. Dealer ID 40457

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Galaxy RV Sales & Service

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

6854 Trans Canada Highway, Duncan, BC V9L 6A2

