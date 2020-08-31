2011 Ford Escape

Vehicle Features

Convenience Tilt Steering Column Universal Garage Door Opener Front/rear floor mats SecuriCode keyless entry keypad Mini overhead console -inc: storage bin map lights Floor console w/high gloss black top -inc: (2) front/(2) rear cup holders storage w/removable bin pwr point w/cap Cargo convenience group -inc: cargo area cover cargo management system w/lockable hidden storage wet trunk bin Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD Safety Reverse Sensing System Automatic Headlamps Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC) Front side-impact airbags Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags Personal safety system -inc: dual front 2-stage air bags front passenger sensor Underbody-mounted mini spare wheel & tire 3-point safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lamps Body-colour front/rear fascias Roof rack w/chrome roof rail inserts & black crossbars Comfort Illuminated Entry glove box Ambient Lighting Rear cargo area light White-faced instrument gauges Remote keyless entry -inc: (2) key fobs Dual-zone automatic temp control MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Belt-Minder w/audio mute Cargo area storage bin Electrochromic rearview mirror w/microphone & compass Windows Rear Window Defroster Privacy glass on rear doors rear quarter windows liftgate Pwr moonroof w/shade Solar-tinted front door glass Trim Chrome Grille Power Options Pwr door locks Pwr windows -inc: 1-touch-down on driver door Suspension 4-wheel independent suspension Security SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system Seating 60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch adjustable head restraints removable seat cushion Premium leather heated front low-back bucket seats -inc: 6-way pwr driver adjustable head restraints

Additional Features Battery Saver Front passenger assist handle accessory delay Audio input jack Side intrusion door beams Chrome inner door handles Rear floor heat ducts Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes Brake/shift interlock Wheel nut wrench & jack Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer Interior lights off delay P235/70R16 all-season BSW tires Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting Cargo area pwr point Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer Centrestack w/disassociated display 3.51 final drive ratio Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering (EPAS) Easy Fuel capless fuel filler A-gloss body-colour full grip ergonomic door handles Chrome register bezels Chrome liftgate garnish Colour-keyed leather wrapped steering wheel w/audio & speed controls Chrome shifter bezel w/chrome insert Message centre -inc: compass outside temp Driver/front passenger map pockets 3.0L V6 FLEX FUEL ENGINE Dual sunvisors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors SYNC voice activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability steering wheel audio controls USB port audio input jack 911 assist Moulded-in-colour rocker moulding License plate bracket (STD in provinces where required) *Requires valid FIN code* Dual coat hooks in C-pillar area A-gloss body-colour pwr heated manual folding mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirror High gloss black trim -inc: centre cluster centre stack front door switch bezels Intelligent 4-wheel drive system AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (7) speakers 16 bright machined aluminum wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.