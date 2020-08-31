Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Escape

178,341 KM

Details Description Features

$11,748

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,748

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Duncan

250-597-8400

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Escape

Limited

Location

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-8400

  1. 5830258
  2. 5830258
  3. 5830258
  4. 5830258
  5. 5830258
Contact Seller

$11,748

+ taxes & licensing

178,341KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5830258
  • Stock #: 9M5939A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9EG8BKC66509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,341 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Duncan offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Duncan is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This Ford Escape Limited defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Ford Escape Limited. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. Nissan of Duncan is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you! Come visit Nissan of Duncan today and see how dedicated we are to being the best Automotive Dealer in Canada! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Vehicle Features

Tilt Steering Column
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front/rear floor mats
SecuriCode keyless entry keypad
Mini overhead console -inc: storage bin map lights
Floor console w/high gloss black top -inc: (2) front/(2) rear cup holders storage w/removable bin pwr point w/cap
Cargo convenience group -inc: cargo area cover cargo management system w/lockable hidden storage wet trunk bin
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Reverse Sensing System
Automatic Headlamps
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Front side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system on rear outboard seat locations
Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags
Personal safety system -inc: dual front 2-stage air bags front passenger sensor
Underbody-mounted mini spare wheel & tire
3-point safety belt system on all seating positions -inc: Belt-Minder
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lamps
Body-colour front/rear fascias
Roof rack w/chrome roof rail inserts & black crossbars
Illuminated Entry
glove box
Ambient Lighting
Rear cargo area light
White-faced instrument gauges
Remote keyless entry -inc: (2) key fobs
Dual-zone automatic temp control
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Belt-Minder w/audio mute
Cargo area storage bin
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/microphone & compass
Rear Window Defroster
Privacy glass on rear doors rear quarter windows liftgate
Pwr moonroof w/shade
Solar-tinted front door glass
Chrome Grille
Pwr door locks
Pwr windows -inc: 1-touch-down on driver door
4-wheel independent suspension
SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system
60/40 split-fold rear seat -inc: tip-fold-flat latch adjustable head restraints removable seat cushion
Premium leather heated front low-back bucket seats -inc: 6-way pwr driver adjustable head restraints
Battery Saver
Front passenger assist handle
accessory delay
Audio input jack
Side intrusion door beams
Chrome inner door handles
Rear floor heat ducts
Pwr front disc & rear drum brakes
Brake/shift interlock
Wheel nut wrench & jack
Front variable intermittent/low/high windshield wipers w/washer
Interior lights off delay
P235/70R16 all-season BSW tires
Centre cluster surround w/Ice Blue lighting
Cargo area pwr point
Rear 2-speed window wiper w/washer
Centrestack w/disassociated display
3.51 final drive ratio
Electric pwr assisted rack-&-pinion steering (EPAS)
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
A-gloss body-colour full grip ergonomic door handles
Chrome register bezels
Chrome liftgate garnish
Colour-keyed leather wrapped steering wheel w/audio & speed controls
Chrome shifter bezel w/chrome insert
Message centre -inc: compass outside temp
Driver/front passenger map pockets
3.0L V6 FLEX FUEL ENGINE
Dual sunvisors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors
SYNC voice activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability steering wheel audio controls USB port audio input jack 911 assist
Moulded-in-colour rocker moulding
License plate bracket (STD in provinces where required) *Requires valid FIN code*
Dual coat hooks in C-pillar area
A-gloss body-colour pwr heated manual folding mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirror
High gloss black trim -inc: centre cluster centre stack front door switch bezels
Intelligent 4-wheel drive system
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (7) speakers
16 bright machined aluminum wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nissan of Duncan

2019 Jeep Cherokee T...
 3,882 KM
$37,977 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi Outl...
 16,000 KM
$37,932 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Pathfind...
 18,120 KM
$38,401 + tax & lic

Email Nissan of Duncan

Nissan of Duncan

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-8400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory