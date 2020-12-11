2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Garage door opener Remote Keyless Entry Auto ON/OFF Headlights REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Seating Split Folding Rear Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Height Adjustable Driver Seat Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Chrome Grille Windows POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Folding Side Mirrors LEATHER 115 V Power Outlet Center Arm Rest USB port low fuel warning Outside temp gauge Satelitte Radio 12 V Power Outlet AUXILARY INPUT Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage Cup Holders - Rear Seat ILLUMINATED VISOR(S) CENTER ARM REST REAR **NAVIGATION**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.