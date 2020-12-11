Menu
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

114,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Duncan

250-597-0424

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED - Ivory Leather Interior, Navigation, Heated Front Seats

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

LIMITED - Ivory Leather Interior, Navigation, Heated Front Seats

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

Sale

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

114,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6357797
  • Stock #: U28557
  • VIN: 5XYZK4AG7BG074114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Ivory Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U28557
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2011 Santa Fe features an Ivory Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, 18" Alloy Wheels, 115 Volt Power Outlet, Back-Up Camera, Navigation, Satellite Radio, USB, Bluetooth and much more...


Stock #U28557


Ask us about how you can get 1 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES with the Galaxy Difference! Unsure of your choice? We have a 5 Day /500 km Exchange Program, to put you at ease, ask about The Galaxy Difference! See Dealer for Details.


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Garage door opener
Remote Keyless Entry
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Split Folding Rear Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Chrome Grille
POWER MOONROOF
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
LEATHER
115 V Power Outlet
Center Arm Rest
USB port
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Satelitte Radio
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
CENTER ARM REST REAR
**NAVIGATION**

