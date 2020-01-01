Menu
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO-BLUETOOTH, AUX, AUTO HEADLIGHTS

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO-BLUETOOTH, AUX, AUTO HEADLIGHTS

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 69,492KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4472172
  • Stock #: B26538C
  • VIN: 1J4RR4GG2BC576711
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Accident-Free, BC Only, Bluetooth, Auxiliary Input, Auto Headlights, Power Driver Seat, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Satelitte Radio, Dual Climate Control, Heated Exterior Mirros, Keyless Ignition and much more...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #B26538C

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Package
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Seating
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • 115 V Power Outlet
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • hitch receiver
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • Auto Dim RV Mirror
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat

