2011 Nissan Juke

SL - Aux Input Cruise Control *FREE* Car Washes

2011 Nissan Juke

SL - Aux Input Cruise Control *FREE* Car Washes

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 159,749KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4974663
  • Stock #: X27111A
  • VIN: JN8AF5MR3BT015333
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Cruise Control, Auxiliary Input, CD Player, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Side Mirrors, and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Additional Features
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors

