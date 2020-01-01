Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LS+ W/1SB-AUX, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, POWER LOCKS

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LS+ W/1SB-AUX, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, POWER LOCKS

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,548KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4472169
  • Stock #: P27268
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SH6C7157526
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Auxiliary Input, Auto Headlights, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Side Mirrors, CD Player, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release and much more...

Lifetime Free Car Washes with the Galaxy Difference, and a 5 Day, 500KM Vehicle Exchange Program, come for a test drive and see what fits you best!

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P27268

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Onstar
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Convenience
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Additional Features
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • Side Turn Indicators
  • Height Adjustable Passenger Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

