2012 Coachmen Chaparral

0 KM

Details Description

$25,980

+ tax & licensing
255RLS

Location

6854 Trans Canada Highway, Duncan, BC V9L 6A2

250-597-2420

Sale Price

Used
  • Listing ID: 5724297
  • Stock #: 05C0310B
  • VIN: 5ZT3CLVB2CA305349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Stock # 05C0310B
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Coachmen Chaparral 255RLS FW w/Rear Living Area Including Two Swivel Chairs & Overhead Storage, Slideout Jumbo Booth Dinette & Refrigerator, Dbl. Kitchen Sink, 3 Burner Range, Overhead Cabinet & Microwave, Pantry, Ent. Center, Step Up to Side Aisle Bath w/Angle Shower, Toilet & Sink, Dbl. Bath Entry, Linen Cabinet & Wardrobe Slideout, Front Queen Bed w/Overhead Storage and Wardrobes Both Sides of Bed and Much More!


Galaxy RV is part of the Galaxy group of companies. Which has been serving Vancouver Island for the past 30 years. The staff and management of Galaxy RV will be providing the same commitment and service to our customers as with all our locations:Westshore, Duncan, Nanaimo and Courtenay. Galaxy RV is your full-service RV store for Sales, Service and Parts. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new RV today! All prices are plus tax and $599 Prep Fee. Dealer ID 40457

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Galaxy RV Sales & Service

