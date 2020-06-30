Menu
2012 Winnebago ITASCA SUNCRUISER 31RQ CLASS A COACH

0 KM

$89,980

+ tax & licensing
$89,980

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

250-597-2420

2012 Winnebago ITASCA SUNCRUISER 31RQ CLASS A COACH

2012 Winnebago ITASCA SUNCRUISER 31RQ CLASS A COACH

35 F

2012 Winnebago ITASCA SUNCRUISER 31RQ CLASS A COACH

35 F

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

6854 Trans Canada Highway, Duncan, BC V9L 6A2

250-597-2420

  Listing ID: 5351627
  Stock #: 19N0175A
  VIN: 1F66F5DY2B0A08967
Sale Price

$89,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Vehicle Details

  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Engine 10-cylinder
  Stock # 19N0175A
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This Sunstar has an interior height of 6.67 feet which gives it that open homey feel.


You will also be able to tow your vehicle wherever you go as it has a towing capacity of 5000 lbs. So when you are making memories on your great adventure, you can also hop in your vehicle and go out on a side adventure...for groceries.


Galaxy RV is part of the Galaxy Motors group of companies. Which has been serving Vancouver Island for the past 25 years. The staff and management of Galaxy RV will be providing the same commitment and service to our customers as with all our Galaxy Motors locations: Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo and Courtenay. Galaxy RV is your full service RV store for Sales, Service and Parts. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new RV today! All prices are plus tax and $599 Prep Fee. Dealer ID 40457

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

6854 Trans Canada Highway, Duncan, BC V9L 6A2

