Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Ford Edge

LIMITED-NAVIGATION, AWD, LEATHER INTERIOR

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Edge

LIMITED-NAVIGATION, AWD, LEATHER INTERIOR

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

  1. 4370328
  2. 4370328
  3. 4370328
  4. 4370328
  5. 4370328
  6. 4370328
  7. 4370328
  8. 4370328
  9. 4370328
  10. 4370328
  11. 4370328
  12. 4370328
  13. 4370328
  14. 4370328
  15. 4370328
  16. 4370328
  17. 4370328
  18. 4370328
  19. 4370328
  20. 4370328
  21. 4370328
  22. 4370328
  23. 4370328
  24. 4370328
  25. 4370328
  26. 4370328
  27. 4370328
  28. 4370328
  29. 4370328
  30. 4370328
  31. 4370328
  32. 4370328
  33. 4370328
  34. 4370328
  35. 4370328
  36. 4370328
  37. 4370328
  38. 4370328
  39. 4370328
  40. 4370328
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 163,676KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4370328
  • Stock #: P27197
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC2DBA11334
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Navigation, AWD, Black Leather Interior, Power Panoramic Moonroof, Memory Seats, Dual Exhaust, Hitch Receiver, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Reverse Park Assist, USB Port, Auxiliary Input and much more...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Duncan

2017 RAM 1500 ST-QUA...
 60,484 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 65,473 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Fusion SEL...
 75,831 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-0424

Send A Message