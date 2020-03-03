2013 Ford Escape

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Dual Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

Remote Keyless Entry

Remote Trunk Release

Auto ON/OFF Headlights

REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels

Rear Window Wiper

tinted windows

Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Split Folding Rear Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Height Adjustable Driver Seat Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features DUAL EXHAUST

Folding Side Mirrors

Sync

Center Arm Rest

USB port

low fuel warning

Outside temp gauge

Blind Spot Mirrors

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Vehicle Information Center

Satelitte Radio

MyKey

EcoBoost

Power Panoramic Moonroof

LCD Touch Screen

Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

12 V Power Outlet

AUXILARY INPUT

Power Side Mirrors

Center Console Storage

Cup Holders - Rear Seat

ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)

Lumbar Support Drivers Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.