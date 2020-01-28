Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL-HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 174,830KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4541262
  • Stock #: P27143
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE6DH320511
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

BC Only, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Power Locks, Power Side Mirrors, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, Active ECO, CD Player and much more...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P27143

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • Auxillary input
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Satelitte Radio
  • EcoBoost
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Air Bag - Driver Front
  • Air Bag - Passenger Front
  • Air Bag - Side Impact
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat

