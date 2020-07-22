Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

Details Features

$8,818

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,818

+ taxes & licensing

Duncan Hyundai

250-746-0335

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Duncan Hyundai

2801 Roberts Rd., Duncan, BC V9L 6W3

250-746-0335

  1. 1599843342
  2. 1599843342
  3. 1599843342
  4. 1599843342
  5. 1599843342
  6. 1599843342
  7. 1599843342
  8. 1599843342
  9. 1599843342
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,818

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5677929
  • Stock #: 20-286a
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE6DH240156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20-286a
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Duncan Hyundai

2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 60,512 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 55,040 KM
$14,918 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Trax LS
 113,393 KM
$9,818 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Duncan Hyundai

Duncan Hyundai

Duncan Hyundai

2801 Roberts Rd., Duncan, BC V9L 6W3

Call Dealer

250-746-XXXX

(click to show)

250-746-0335

Alternate Numbers
1-800-461-0161
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory