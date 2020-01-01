Menu
2013 RAM 1500

ST-QUAD CAB 5.7L V8 HEMI STANDARD BOX - 4WD

2013 RAM 1500

ST-QUAD CAB 5.7L V8 HEMI STANDARD BOX - 4WD

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

$18,995

  155,962KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 4500435
  Stock #: X27078A
  VIN: 1C6RR7FT2DS717573
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

BC Only, 4WD, Tow Package, Hitch Receiver, Locking Tailgate, Box Liner, Running Boards, Trailer Brake, Tow/Haul, Alloy Wheels, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Satelitte Radio and much more...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #X27078A

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Package
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Running Boards
  • tinted windows
  • Box liner
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
Seating
  • Bench Seating
Additional Features
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Hood struts
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Locking Tailgate
  • Trailer Brake
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • hitch receiver
  • Tow/haul
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage

