Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 BMW 3 Series

150,926 KM

Details Description Features

$15,598

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,598

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Duncan

250-597-0424

Contact Seller
2014 BMW 3 Series

2014 BMW 3 Series

328I XDRIVE-NAV, AWD, LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2014 BMW 3 Series

328I XDRIVE-NAV, AWD, LEATHER

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

  1. 6468981
  2. 6468981
  3. 6468981
  4. 6468981
  5. 6468981
  6. 6468981
  7. 6468981
  8. 6468981
  9. 6468981
  10. 6468981
  11. 6468981
  12. 6468981
  13. 6468981
  14. 6468981
  15. 6468981
  16. 6468981
  17. 6468981
  18. 6468981
  19. 6468981
  20. 6468981
  21. 6468981
  22. 6468981
  23. 6468981
  24. 6468981
  25. 6468981
  26. 6468981
  27. 6468981
  28. 6468981
  29. 6468981
  30. 6468981
  31. 6468981
  32. 6468981
  33. 6468981
  34. 6468981
  35. 6468981
  36. 6468981
  37. 6468981
  38. 6468981
Contact Seller
Sale

$15,598

+ taxes & licensing

150,926KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6468981
  • Stock #: P28452A
  • VIN: WBA3B3C51EJ978926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P28452A
  • Mileage 150,926 KM

Vehicle Description

BC Only, Navigation, AWD, Black Leather Interior, Power Moonroof, Memory Seats, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Auto Headlights, Power Driver Seat, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #P28452A


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sport Mode
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
POWER MOONROOF
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
Hood struts
USB port
Keyless Ignition
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Vehicle Information Center
Satelitte Radio
Power folding side mirrors
LCD Touch Screen
Eco Mode
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
Auto Dim RV Mirror
Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
**NAVIGATION**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Duncan

2011 Hyundai Santa F...
 114,000 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic
2017 Audi A4 KOMFORT...
 44,995 KM
$26,138 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tacoma T...
 22,134 KM
$46,267 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-0424

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory