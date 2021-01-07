2014 BMW 3 Series

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Remote Keyless Entry Remote Trunk Release Auto ON/OFF Headlights REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain Sport Mode Seating Memory Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Height Adjustable Driver Seat Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Windows POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Folding Side Mirrors Center Arm Rest Hood struts USB port Keyless Ignition low fuel warning Outside temp gauge Vehicle Information Center Satelitte Radio Power folding side mirrors LCD Touch Screen Eco Mode Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors 12 V Power Outlet AUXILARY INPUT Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage Cup Holders - Rear Seat Sv Mirror Turn Indicators ILLUMINATED VISOR(S) Auto Dim RV Mirror Height Adjustable Passenger Seat **NAVIGATION**

