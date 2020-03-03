Menu
2014 BMW i3

ELECTRIC-RANGE EXTENDER, NAV, HEATED SEATS

2014 BMW i3

ELECTRIC-RANGE EXTENDER, NAV, HEATED SEATS

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 21,115KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4711617
  • Stock #: P27538
  • VIN: WBY1Z4C55EV277714
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Electric
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
4

Accident-Free, BC Only, Range Extender, Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Reverse Park Assist, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Auto Headlights, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Side Mirrors and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P27538


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

