2014 Chevrolet Spark

LS-*LIFETIME FREE CAR WASHES*

2014 Chevrolet Spark

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 77,296KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4442331
  • Stock #: D26030C
  • VIN: KL8CB6S93EC416886
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Lifetime Free Car Washes with the Galaxy Difference, 5 Day, 500Km Vehicle Exchange Program, Free Oil Changes for your 1st Year, see dealer for details, come for a test drive and see what fits you best!

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Onstar
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
Convenience
  • tilt steering
  • REAR DEFOG
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Additional Features
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

