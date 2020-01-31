Menu
2014 Ford Mustang

V6 PREMIUM - Power Heated Seat Sport Mode

2014 Ford Mustang

V6 PREMIUM - Power Heated Seat Sport Mode

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 104,884KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4627191
  • Stock #: G27237
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8AM6E5244201
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Power and Heated Front Seats, Lumbar Support Driver's Seat, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror, Fog Lights, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Heated Side Mirrors, Ford MyKey, Garage Door Opener, Ford Sync, Sport Mode, and Much More...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #G27237

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Garage door opener
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Sport Mode
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Additional Features
  • DUAL EXHAUST
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Sync
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Blind Spot Mirrors
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • MyKey
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • Auto Dim RV Mirror
  • Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat

