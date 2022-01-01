Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

85,260 KM

Details Description Features

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury

Location

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-8400

85,260KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8078041
  • Stock #: 22F4129A
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB0EG125033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,260 KM

Vehicle Description

The Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. Take home this 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury is in a league of its own Nissan of Duncan is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you! Come visit Nissan of Duncan today and see how dedicated we are to being the best Automotive Dealer in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Leather Seating Surfaces
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
66 L Fuel Tank
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Axle Ratio 3.648
Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Streaming Audio
Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Tires: P235/65 R17
GVWR: 2300 kgs
Power Rear Windows Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin Covered Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation and Internal Memory
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC & OD -inc: Active ECO System lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support driver's seat memory and 4-way power passenger seat

