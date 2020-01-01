Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Jeep Cherokee

NORTH-HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, HEATED STEERING WHEEL

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Cherokee

NORTH-HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, HEATED STEERING WHEEL

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

  1. 4502631
  2. 4502631
  3. 4502631
  4. 4502631
  5. 4502631
  6. 4502631
  7. 4502631
  8. 4502631
  9. 4502631
  10. 4502631
  11. 4502631
  12. 4502631
  13. 4502631
  14. 4502631
  15. 4502631
  16. 4502631
  17. 4502631
  18. 4502631
  19. 4502631
  20. 4502631
  21. 4502631
  22. 4502631
  23. 4502631
  24. 4502631
  25. 4502631
  26. 4502631
  27. 4502631
  28. 4502631
  29. 4502631
  30. 4502631
  31. 4502631
  32. 4502631
  33. 4502631
  34. 4502631
  35. 4502631
  36. 4502631
  37. 4502631
  38. 4502631
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,957KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4502631
  • Stock #: P27347
  • VIN: 1C4PJLCB7EW164487
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black & Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

BC Only, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Auto Headlights, Power Driver Seat, Alloy Wheels, Garage Door Opener, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control and much more...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P27347

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Garage door opener
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • Auto Dim RV Mirror
  • In Seat Storage
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Duncan

2016 RAM 1500 LARAMI...
 119,890 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 ST-QUA...
 155,962 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 88,879 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-0424

Send A Message