Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Wrangler

93,779 KM

Details Description Features

$37,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,888

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Duncan

250-597-8400

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Wrangler

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Location

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-8400

  1. 8078035
  2. 8078035
  3. 8078035
  4. 8078035
  5. 8078035
  6. 8078035
  7. 8078035
  8. 8078035
  9. 8078035
  10. 8078035
  11. 8078035
  12. 8078035
  13. 8078035
  14. 8078035
  15. 8078035
  16. 8078035
  17. 8078035
  18. 8078035
  19. 8078035
  20. 8078035
  21. 8078035
  22. 8078035
Contact Seller

$37,888

+ taxes & licensing

93,779KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8078035
  • Stock #: P0383
  • VIN: 1C4AJWBGXEL132932

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 93,779 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Duncan offers the Lowest prices on all New Nissan models on Vancouver Island! Lifetime oil change program included on the purchase of all new vehicles! Nissan of Duncan has a Huge selection of quality Pre-owned Vehicles. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Duncan is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in British Columbia. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. Equipped with 4WD, this Jeep Wrangler Sahara gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. A Jeep with as few kilometers as this one is a rare find. This Wrangler Sahara was gently driven and it shows. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Jeep Wrangler Sahara is a perfect addition to any home. Nissan of Duncan is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you! Come visit Nissan of Duncan today and see how dedicated we are to being the best Automotive Dealer in Canada! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/12/15

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Fixed Rear Windows
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Tumble Forward Rear Seat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT
Single stainless steel exhaust
Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
2 Skid Plates
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
880# Maximum Payload
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
side steps
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front fog lamps
Tires: P255/70R18 OWL On/Off Road
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Manual Targa Composite 1st Row Sunroof
Manual Convertible Hard Top w/Glass Rear Window and Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Black Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Premium Amplifier
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Auxiliary input jack
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual (NSG370)
ABS Traction Control
7 Infinity Speakers
Cloth Seats w/Adjustable Head Restraints
Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3
GVWR: 2268 kgs (5000 lbs)
Wheels: 18 Polished Face/Satin Carbon
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Carpet Floor Trim Carpet And Rubber Mat
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Regular Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nissan of Duncan

2020 Toyota Tacoma
 13,966 KM
$63,888 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tacoma T...
 72,243 KM
$53,888 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Pathfind...
 160,416 KM
$39,888 + tax & lic

Email Nissan of Duncan

Nissan of Duncan

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-8400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory