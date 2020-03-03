Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Nissan Sentra

SR-NAV, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Sentra

SR-NAV, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

  1. 4711623
  2. 4711623
  3. 4711623
  4. 4711623
  5. 4711623
  6. 4711623
  7. 4711623
  8. 4711623
  9. 4711623
  10. 4711623
  11. 4711623
  12. 4711623
  13. 4711623
  14. 4711623
  15. 4711623
  16. 4711623
  17. 4711623
  18. 4711623
  19. 4711623
  20. 4711623
  21. 4711623
  22. 4711623
  23. 4711623
  24. 4711623
  25. 4711623
  26. 4711623
  27. 4711623
  28. 4711623
  29. 4711623
  30. 4711623
  31. 4711623
  32. 4711623
  33. 4711623
  34. 4711623
  35. 4711623
  36. 4711623
  37. 4711623
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 81,752KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4711623
  • Stock #: P27512
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP4EL659845
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Accident-Free, BC Only, Navigation, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Auto Headlights, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Cd Player, Satelitte Radio and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P27512


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Duncan

2018 Mitsubishi Outl...
 24,986 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 40,036 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE-...
 73,981 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-0424

Send A Message