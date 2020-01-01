Menu
2014 RAM 1500

SLT-QUAD CAB 3.6L V6 STANDARD BOX - 4WD

2014 RAM 1500

SLT-QUAD CAB 3.6L V6 STANDARD BOX - 4WD

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

$18,995

  • 154,649KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4434270
  • Stock #: P27271
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GG6ES376889
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Accident-Free, BC Only, Tow Package, Hitch Receiver, Locking Tailgate, Box Liner, 4X4, Power Folding Side Mirrors, Tow/Haul, Navigation, Bluetooth, USB Port, Auxiliary Input and much more...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Package
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
  • Box liner
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • Rear Sliding Window
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Seating
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
  • Bench Seating
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • 115 V Power Outlet
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Locking Tailgate
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • Power folding side mirrors
  • hitch receiver
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • Tow/haul
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Side Turn Indicators
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • Auto Dim RV Mirror
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
  • **NAVIGATION**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

