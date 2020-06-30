Menu
2014 Thor Windsport

0 KM

$98,980

+ tax & licensing
$98,980

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

250-597-2420

2014 Thor Windsport

2014 Thor Windsport

29X

2014 Thor Windsport

29X

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

6854 Trans Canada Highway, Duncan, BC V9L 6A2

250-597-2420

  Listing ID: 5351621
  Stock #: 18N0072A
  VIN: 1F65FSDY7D0A09045

$98,980

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Details

  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

With a Triton V 10 engine 362 Horse Power @ 4750 RPM & Torgue 457ft - lbs @ 3250 RPM this beautiful Windsport can take you on any adventure you can dream of.


Come in to check out this beautiful Class A motorhome today.


Galaxy RV is part of the Galaxy Motors group of companies. Which has been serving Vancouver Island for the past 25 years. The staff and management of Galaxy RV will be providing the same commitment and service to our customers as with all our Galaxy Motors locations: Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo and Courtenay. Galaxy RV is your full service RV store for Sales, Service and Parts. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new RV today! All prices are plus tax and $599 Prep Fee. Dealer ID 40982

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

6854 Trans Canada Highway, Duncan, BC V9L 6A2

250-597-2420

