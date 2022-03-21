Menu
2014 Toyota Matrix

110,407 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Duncan

250-597-8400

2014 Toyota Matrix

2014 Toyota Matrix

2014 Toyota Matrix

Location

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-8400

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

110,407KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8805587
  • Stock #: P0467
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EEXEC133676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,407 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Duncan offers the Lowest prices on all New Nissan models on Vancouver Island! Lifetime oil change program included on the purchase of all new vehicles! Nissan of Duncan has a Huge selection of quality Pre-owned Vehicles. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Duncan is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in British Columbia. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Toyota Matrix is the one! The Toyota Matrix will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Nissan of Duncan is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you! Come visit Nissan of Duncan today and see how dedicated we are to being the best Automotive Dealer in Canada! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2022/4/1

Vehicle Features

Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Fabric seat trim
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Plastic Floor Trim
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
SPLASH GUARDS
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Fixed interval wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Integrated roof antenna
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual w/OD
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4.31 Axle Ratio
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/4 Speakers -inc: audio auxiliary input jack
Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat recline adjustment and driver cushion height
Tires: P205/55R16 AS Radial -inc: compact spare tire
Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Covers
390CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: Dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) sequential multiport electronic fuel injection stainless steel exhaust system and sound insulating engine cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

