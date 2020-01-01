Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan TDI-LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER MOONROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan TDI-LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER MOONROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

  1. 4444944
  2. 4444944
  3. 4444944
  4. 4444944
  5. 4444944
  6. 4444944
  7. 4444944
  8. 4444944
  9. 4444944
  10. 4444944
  11. 4444944
  12. 4444944
  13. 4444944
  14. 4444944
  15. 4444944
  16. 4444944
  17. 4444944
  18. 4444944
  19. 4444944
  20. 4444944
  21. 4444944
  22. 4444944
  23. 4444944
  24. 4444944
  25. 4444944
  26. 4444944
  27. 4444944
  28. 4444944
  29. 4444944
  30. 4444944
  31. 4444944
  32. 4444944
  33. 4444944
  34. 4444944
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 66,516KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4444944
  • Stock #: P27274
  • VIN: 3VWLL7AJ0EM377045
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Accident-Free, BC Only, Black Leather Interior, Power Moonroof, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Auxiliary Input, Power Driver Seat, Alloy Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Side Mirrors and much more...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Duncan

2014 Chevrolet Spark...
 77,296 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 14,851 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 79,597 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-0424

Send A Message