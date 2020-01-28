Menu
2014 Volkswagen Passat

HIGHLINE - NAV Moonroof Heated Seats

2014 Volkswagen Passat

HIGHLINE - NAV Moonroof Heated Seats

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 79,107KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4541244
  • Stock #: V27272
  • VIN: 1VWCN7A31EC048870
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Heated Front Seats, Power Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Memory Seats, Navigation, Turbo Diesel Engine, Paddle Shifters, Premium Audio by Fender, Dual Zone Climate Control, Heated Side Mirrors, Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror, Power Moonroof, Garage Door Opener, Back Up Camera, Touchscreen, Keyless Ignition, Dashboard Analog Clock, and Much More...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #V27272

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Garage door opener
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
  • analog clock
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Sport Mode
  • Turbo
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Windows
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Paddle Shifters
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Blind Spot Mirrors
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • Auto Dim RV Mirror
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR
  • Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
  • Center Console Storage - Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
  • Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
  • **NAVIGATION**
  • PREMIUM AUDIO BY FENDER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

