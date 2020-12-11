Menu
2015 Buick Verano

71,335 KM

Details Description Features

$16,295

+ tax & licensing
$16,295

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Duncan

250-597-0424

2015 Buick Verano

2015 Buick Verano

LEATHER GROUP - LEATHER, SUNROOF, REMOTE START

2015 Buick Verano

LEATHER GROUP - LEATHER, SUNROOF, REMOTE START

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

$16,295

+ taxes & licensing

71,335KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6350804
  • Stock #: E28552
  • VIN: 1G4PS5SK1F4177979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # E28552
  • Mileage 71,335 KM

Vehicle Description

Galaxy Motors Colwood location acts as the best one-stop-shop for previously enjoyed vehicles. Presenting you with top quality pre-owned
vehicles while offering competitive rates and pricing to help you find the perfect "new to you" vehicle. While our enthusiastic and knowledgable product advisors are here to listen and help guide you on your journey to becoming a proud owner of your next new vehicle. Our in house Finance Team, Service Center, and Detail department make up a well rounded one-stop-shop for any automotive needs and inquiries.
Apply online or visit us today and find yourself in a new and better buying experience at Galaxy Motors!


This Luxurious 2015 Buick Verano is an accident-free vehicle equipped with tons of features to give this beautiful car it's luxurious feel. Options and Features include; All Black Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Forward Collision Warning,Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, ONSTAR, Dual Climate Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Keyless Ignition, Remote Start, Remote Trunk Release, BOSE Sound System, Automatic On/Off Headlights, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Back up Camera, LCD Touchscreen, Power Adjustable Driver Seat With Lumbar Support, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, SPORT Mode, Programmable Garage Door Opener, Automatically Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Anti-Theft, Steering Wheel Controls, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Windows, Power Side Mirrors, Power Locks, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, And Much More...


Stock #E28552


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island voted by happy customers for over 10 years. Galaxy Motors has 4 locations to serve you. Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). We offer hundreds of fully inspected & reconditioned vehicles to choose from. With finance rates starting at 4.45% On Approved Credit. Galaxy Motors is home to the 5 Day/ 500 Km owner exchange program. All of our vehicles come with a free year of oil changes and a lifetime of free car washes! Need your vehicle serviced or detailed? No problem! We specialize in all makes and models at Galaxy Motors. For any questions or inquiries please phone us at 250-478-7603. ALL purchases are subject to a $699 Documentation Fee & taxes are extra.


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle
please refer to the vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Onstar
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Garage door opener
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bose Sound System
Anti-Theft
Split Folding Rear Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Ignition
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Forward Collision Warning
Satelitte Radio
Blind Spot Detection
LCD Touch Screen
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
Side Turn Indicators
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
Auto Dim RV Mirror
CENTER ARM REST REAR
Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
**SUNROOF**

Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

