Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

81,743 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Duncan

250-597-0424

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Sonic

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT-SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, AUTO HEADLIGHTS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT-SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, AUTO HEADLIGHTS

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

  1. 5399288
  2. 5399288
  3. 5399288
  4. 5399288
  5. 5399288
  6. 5399288
  7. 5399288
  8. 5399288
  9. 5399288
  10. 5399288
  11. 5399288
  12. 5399288
  13. 5399288
  14. 5399288
  15. 5399288
  16. 5399288
  17. 5399288
  18. 5399288
  19. 5399288
  20. 5399288
  21. 5399288
  22. 5399288
  23. 5399288
  24. 5399288
  25. 5399288
  26. 5399288
  27. 5399288
  28. 5399288
  29. 5399288
  30. 5399288
  31. 5399288
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5399288
  • Stock #: P26770B1
  • VIN: 1G1JC6SH5F4190681

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

81,743KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P26770B1
  • Mileage 81,743 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-Free, BC Only, Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, Auto Headlights, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Side Mirrors, LCD Touch Screen, Satelitte Radio, Remote Keyless Entry and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra.Stock #P26770B1


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Duncan

2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 39,209 KM
$19,355 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 ST-*ON...
 30,912 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Odyssey S...
 163,738 KM
$11,920 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-0424

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory