Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chrysler 200

C-NAV, LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chrysler 200

C-NAV, LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

  1. 4700829
  2. 4700829
  3. 4700829
  4. 4700829
  5. 4700829
  6. 4700829
  7. 4700829
  8. 4700829
  9. 4700829
  10. 4700829
  11. 4700829
  12. 4700829
  13. 4700829
  14. 4700829
  15. 4700829
  16. 4700829
  17. 4700829
  18. 4700829
  19. 4700829
  20. 4700829
  21. 4700829
  22. 4700829
  23. 4700829
  24. 4700829
  25. 4700829
  26. 4700829
  27. 4700829
  28. 4700829
  29. 4700829
  30. 4700829
  31. 4700829
  32. 4700829
  33. 4700829
  34. 4700829
  35. 4700829
  36. 4700829
  37. 4700829
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 113,438KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4700829
  • Stock #: P27521
  • VIN: 1C3CCCCG0FN506362
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

BC Only, Navigation, Black Leather Interior, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Dual Exhaust, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Power Driver Seat, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P27521


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Duncan

2019 Chevrolet Spark...
 17,587 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Soul EX-HEA...
 42,283 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Accent ...
 73,688 KM
$9,998 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-0424

Send A Message