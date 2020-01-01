Menu
2015 Dodge Charger

SXT-NAVIGATION, LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER MOONROOF

2015 Dodge Charger

SXT-NAVIGATION, LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER MOONROOF

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 107,964KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4444947
  • Stock #: P27227A
  • VIN: 2C3CDXHG6FH764973
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Accident-Free, BC Only, Navigation, Black Leather Interior, Power Moonroof, Heated Front Seats, AC Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Dual Exhaust, Bluetooth and much more...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Garage door opener
  • remote start
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
  • Door Map Pockets
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • Heated rear seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Windows
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • Keyless Ignition
  • Analog Gauges
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • Air Bag - Side
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Air Bag - Driver Front
  • Air Bag - Passenger Front
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • Auto Dim RV Mirror
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR
  • Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
  • AC Front Seats
  • Child Window Locks
  • **NAVIGATION**
  • Digital Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

Send A Message