2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE-BLUETOOTH, AUX, DUAL SLIDING DOORS

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE-BLUETOOTH, AUX, DUAL SLIDING DOORS

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 77,204KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4604865
  • Stock #: P27432
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0FR651738
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

BC Only, Bluetooth, Auxiliary Input, Dual Sliding Doors, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Side Mirrors, CD Player, Satelitte Radio, 3rd Row Seating, Stow N Go and much more...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P27432

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • STOW N GO
  • REAR DEFOG
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Dual sliding doors
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Satelitte Radio
  • Econ
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Auto Dim RV Mirror

