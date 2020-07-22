Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

71,245 KM

Details Description Features

$11,988

+ tax & licensing
$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Duncan

250-597-8400

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

2015 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Location

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-8400

  Listing ID: 5397353
  Stock #: 20R5162A
  VIN: 3C4PDCAB8FT716838

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

71,245KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20R5162A
  • Mileage 71,245 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Duncan offers a huge selection quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Duncan is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. This low mileage Dodge Journey has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg is a perfect addition to any home. The Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Transmission: Automatic
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW A/S Touring
Steel spare wheel
Normal Duty Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Air filtration
Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum
160 Amp Alternator
graphic equalizer
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Audio input jack
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
4.28 Axle Ratio
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Remote USB Port
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
GVWR: 2270 kgs (5005 lbs)
POWER HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Premium Cloth Low-Back Seats
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
1003# Maximum Payload
525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
78 L Fuel Tank
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Radio: Uconnect 4.3 AM/FM/CD/MP3
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Dual Zone Front Manual Air Conditioning
Driver visor vanity mirror
Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control
40-60 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
4.3 Touchscreen
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Instrument Panel Bin Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

