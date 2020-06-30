Menu
2015 Forest River Tracer

0 KM

$34,970

+ tax & licensing
$34,970

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

250-597-2420

2015 Forest River Tracer

2015 Forest River Tracer

Ultra Lite Prime Time 3200 BHT

2015 Forest River Tracer

Ultra Lite Prime Time 3200 BHT

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

6854 Trans Canada Highway, Duncan, BC V9L 6A2

250-597-2420

  Listing ID: 5351636
  Stock #: 20N0313B
  VIN: 5ZT2TRXB3FB507868

$34,970

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Stock # 20N0313B
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

AWESOME FLOORPLAN - BIG Rear bubkhouse for the kids/grand kids or extra guests. Outside BBQ and BAR Fridge. This TRACER has a lot to offer. Come to our VICTORIA location to check out this new arrival to our lot. U-Dinette for entertaining as you can sleep up to 10 people. WOW. COOKS will ove the kitchen with a seperate Island. TOO MUCH TOO LIST - COME SEE TODAY BEFORE ITS GONZO


Galaxy RV is part of the Galaxy group of companies. Which has been serving Vancouver Island for the past 25 years. The staff and management of Galaxy RV will be providing the same commitment and service to our customers as with all our locations: Westshore, Duncan, Nanaimo and Courtenay. Galaxy RV is your full service RV store for Sales, Service and Parts. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new RV today! All prices are plus tax and $599 Prep Fee. Dealer ID 40457

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

6854 Trans Canada Highway, Duncan, BC V9L 6A2

250-597-XXXX

250-597-2420

