2015 Honda Civic

114,959 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Duncan

250-597-8400

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

2015 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

Location

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-8400

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

114,959KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6512710
  • Stock #: 20Q0457B
  • VIN: 2HGFB2E48FH031451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,959 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Duncan offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Duncan is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Honda Civic Sedan LX is sure to sell fast. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Honda Civic Sedan LX is the one! The look is unmistakably Honda, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Honda Civic Sedan LX will definitely turn heads.

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Window grid antenna
Engine Immobilizer
Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Cloth seating surfaces
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Steel spare wheel
Back-Up Camera
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Fixed interval wipers
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
50 L Fuel Tank
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment
VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
45-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Tires: P195/65R15 89H AS (M+S)
4.29 Axle Ratio
Power 1st Row Windows
Wheels: 15 x 6.5J Steel w/Covers
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: text message function steering wheel-mounted audio w/illumination 1 USB device connector Bluetooth streaming audio MP3/auxiliary input jack front speakers and rear speakers

Back to Top

Nissan of Duncan

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

