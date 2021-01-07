Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Window grid antenna Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Seating Cloth seating surfaces Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Front splash guards Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Transmission: 5-Speed Manual Day-Night Rearview Mirror Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Fixed interval wipers 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Grille w/Chrome Bar 1 LCD Monitor In The Front 50 L Fuel Tank Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC) 45-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Tires: P195/65R15 89H AS (M+S) 4.29 Axle Ratio Power 1st Row Windows Wheels: 15 x 6.5J Steel w/Covers Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: text message function steering wheel-mounted audio w/illumination 1 USB device connector Bluetooth streaming audio MP3/auxiliary input jack front speakers and rear speakers

