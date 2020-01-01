Menu
2015 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT-*Lifetime Free Car Washes*

2015 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT-*Lifetime Free Car Washes*

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,487KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4472175
  • Stock #: P27338
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG3FL500063
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

4X4, Auxiliary Input, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, CD Player, Fog Lights, Soft Top and much more...

Ask us about how you can get 1 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES with the Galaxy Difference! Unsure of your Chioce? We have a 5 Day/500KM Exchange Program, to put you at ease, ask about The Galaxy Difference! 

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Additional Features
  • Soft Top
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Manual Windows
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Manual locks
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Center Console Storage
  • Manual Side Mirrors

