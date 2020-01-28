Menu
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

DE-BLUETOOTH, USB, LCD TOUCH SCREEN

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 70,731KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4541253
  • Stock #: P27252A
  • VIN: JA32U1FU5FU603118
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

BC Only, Bluetooth, USB Port, LCD Touch Screen, A/C, Power Locks, Power Side Mirrors, Power Windows, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Outside Temp Gauge, Ceneter Console Storage and much more...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P27252A

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Convenience
  • tilt steering
  • REAR DEFOG
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Additional Features
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage

